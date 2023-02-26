The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution shows itself with a new trailer of the version Playstation VR2which will once again catapult us into the atmosphere of the saga created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard.

Out on March 21, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution will pick up the events of the Skybound series where we left off, in the streets of a New Orleans besieged by zombie and with a new enemy who seems absolutely determined to kill us.

In this chapter we will have to deal with several new characters, who will allow us to understand how things really are in the city and who we can trust or not. Naturally the imperative will be to stay alive, and in this sense we will be able to use new and powerful weapons against the undead … and beyond.

The game will exploit the potential of PS5 and the PlayStation VR2 viewer to push even further in terms of graphic detail, so as to bring highly spectacular situations and frenetic and violent clashes to the screen, fought using a large arsenal.