The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution has been announced from Skydance and Skybound with a short teaser on social media, although at the moment there are no details on this new chapter of the virtual reality shooter series.

As you may remember, in the review of The Walkind Dead: Saints & Sinners we talked about how the tie-in set in the universe of The Walking Dead managed to deliver a solid and complex experience, with excellent weapon feedback.

Elements that we expect to find also in the sequel, which however does not yet have a date of exit nor reference platforms. Will it also be released on PC, PS4 and Quest?

The original The Walkind Dead: Saints & Sinners, undoubtedly one of the best transpositions of the television series, was able to total takings for over 60 million dollars.

The announcement of a new chapter therefore appears completely understandable: the hope is that Skybound will provide some details already in the coming weeks, perhaps setting a launch period for the game.