The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is available starting today on pc And Playstation VR2as confirmed by launch trailer made for the occasion by Skybound.

Available on Meta Quest 2 since last December, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 arrives on new headsets for the virtual reality with an updated and improved version based on the feedback expressed by users so far.

The video introduces us to the game’s story and characters, showing various action sequences in which we defend ourselves from the hordes of zombies using the many weapons of an arsenal that is confirmed to be quite rich and interesting.

Simultaneously with the release of Chapter 2, the first chapter of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners also made its debut on PlayStation VR2 and the developers have included the possibility of transfer save data between adventuresas well as to carry out a free upgrade for owners of the Tourist Edition on PS4.

As mentioned above, there is no shortage of improvements, contained in a day one update that not only refines the gameplay but also gives us an extra weapon, the Orphan compound bow.