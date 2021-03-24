The walking dead is a few days away from the premiere of season 11 with which it will close the story that began 10 years ago. However, the franchise’s plans will not stop with the series closing.

In addition to the spin-offs that were confirmed by AMC, Rick grimes will return in a movie trilogy starring Andrew Lincoln. Grimes who was part of The walking dead for nine seasons it will have its own story on the big screen.

However, according to Robert Kirkman, creator of the franchise, the character’s story will be different from what was seen in the television series .

“I think the show is very much an ensemble story and this is a Rick story. So I think being able to focus more on Rick as a character and do more with him is really cool. It will be different from a Walking Dead story, which is really exciting. When you do something like this, you have to make sure it makes sense that it’s a movie. “

In addition, he confirmed that the Grime movie will not expand the series, but will be a standalone type of story.

“This is not just some kind of expansion of what you expect from the show. This is something that will be very different, but it will be the Rick Grimes that we all know and love. And I’m very excited that people will finally see it when it launches in 2022, “concluded Kirkman.

Rick Grimes movies would be rated R

As stressed in January 2021 by the insider Daniel richtman on his Patreon account, the Grimes Adventures feature film would be R rating.

It would not be the first time that the film has been assumed to have content aimed at an adult audience. This is because the producer and scriptwriter of the franchise, Scott gimple, once compared the script for the new project to the tape Logan.