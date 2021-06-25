The tenth season of The walking dead it closed with the return of Maggie and the exile (and almost immediate return) of Negan. He also showed us the downfall of the whisperers. However, the latter would have an impact on the eleventh installment of the successful production, as the protagonists must face group tensions and the consequences of their attacks.

That is basically what we knew until recently. However, the AMC television channel has offered new updates. In that sense, it has been revealed that the new installment of the show will have 24 episodes, which will be divided into three blocks. In addition, new images have been released as a preview of what we could expect in this continuation, which -by the way- It will premiere on August 22 of this year, at least in the United States.

The walking dead. Photo: AMC

On the other hand, the specialized portal Screenrant has confirmed the arrival of The walking dead: origins, a series of special episodes that will see the light as a prelude to the last season of the show.

Official Synopsis for The Walking Dead, Season 11

Previously, in The Walking Dead, survivors faced demons from the past and battled new threats, with friends and relationships suffering the increasing collateral damage of the apocalypse. Alexandria is seriously compromised and has been reduced to ruins.

Now everyone who lives there is fighting to reforest it and feed its growing number of residents, including Maggie and her new group, the Guardians. However, Alexandria has more people than it can feed and protect. The situation is desperate, as the tension increases over the events of the past and the feeling of self-preservation comes to light.

They must get more food as they try to restore their home before it collapses like countless other communities they have encountered over the years. But where and how? More gaunt and hungry than ever, they must dig deeper to find the strength to safeguard their children’s lives, even if it means sacrificing their own.

Meanwhile, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess are still held captive by mysterious soldiers who are part of a larger and more unpredictable group.