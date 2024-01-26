The saga of 'The Walking Dead' continues to expand and releases the final trailer for its new series. 'The Ones Who Live' is the most recent spin-off of the famous zombie franchise, which will be released after 'Daryl Dixon', fiction starring the iconic character of Norman Reedus. This unmissable adventure will be starred by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurirawho will reprise their remembered roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne, who will seek to reunite years after Rick's disappearance.

In this note we will not only show you the intense trailer for 'The Ones Who Live', but we will also tell you some details of its premiere so that you do not miss anything from this series that defines itself as “an epic love story in a world changed.”

When does 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' come out?

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' is scheduled to premiere next Sunday, February 25, 2024. This new series, created by Scott M. Gimple and Danai Gurira, is the sixth fiction derived from the main story of 'The Walking Dead'after 'Fear The Walking Dead', 'World Beyond', 'Tales of The Walking Dead', 'Dead City' and 'Daryl Dixon'.

Where to watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

'The Ones Who Live'a story that will have Rick and Michonne as the main protagonists, can be seen through the signal AMCas well as for AMC+, its official streaming page. Unfortunately, this application is not available for Latin America, so to see it you must go to certain pages that do not have the rights for its transmission, which you must enter at your own risk.

However, those who live in Spain do have the option of watching this shocking series. Although the streaming service is not available in your territory either, there is the option to contract it and enjoy its entire catalog through Prime Video.

What is 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' about?

“In season 10 of 'The Walking Dead', years after Rick Grimes' disappearance, Michonne finds evidence that leads her to discover that Rick is alive. Then, she decides to take a trip to reunite with her husband in an epic love story in a changed world,” states the official synopsis of 'The Ones Who Live'.

How many episodes does 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' have?

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' will have a total of 6 episodes, same presentation mode as the other three series derived from the main story. On the other hand, this new story will bring Andrew Lincoln back to the saga after six years, after his departure in season 9 of 'The Walking Dead', and he will return for season 11 in some cameos.

Rick and Michonne will go through a long road to be able to meet again after many years. Photo: IMDb

What is the cast of 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Terry O'Quinn as Major General Beale

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Lesley Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes.

