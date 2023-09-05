













In an interview, producer Greg Nicotero discussed the similarities between the walking dead and The Last of Us. Here he admitted that he is aware that both stories are very similar. But for him they are not so equal that they affect each other. Any fan could enjoy both.

According to him, he was watching the first episode of The Last of Us when he noticed the similarity. However, he insists that his new series is actually a continuation of what we saw in the original. Plus it’s just a ‘diversion’ for Daryl, who must find a way to get back home.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon It will begin airing on September 10. Perhaps there we will see if it really is so different to avoid the comparisons that the fans will surely make. After seeing the trailer, how similar do you think they are?

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon about?

According to the progress The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will focus on the survivor who somehow made it to France. For unknown reasons, a group interprets his arrival as a divine sign. For this reason, he ends up as the escort of a child who will be able to save humanity.

Source: AMC

From there we already see the similarity with the premise of The Last of Us. A man escorting who could be the hope of humanity on a long journey. As if that were not enough, everything happens in a world infested with the living dead. Will they give it a chance when it comes out?

