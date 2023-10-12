













The trailer is actually very short but quite promising. Apparently in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live we will have to see Rick at the mercy of this mysterious group. While Michonne looks even more lethal than before and is surely looking for Rick.

Those who watched the original series will remember that a helicopter with unknown crew took Rick away. Some time later Michonne found evidence that he was still alive, so she decided to go in search of him. This new series will finally answer the questions that were left to us so many years ago.

For now The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live It does not have an official synopsis. Fortunately, there is relatively little left before fans can enjoy it and learn more about what awaits Rick and Michonne. Did this first trailer catch your attention?

What else is happening with The Walking Dead?

The success of the series The Walking Dead It caused several spin-offs to emerge after its conclusion. In September, one centered on Daryl Dixon, who ends up in France escorting a child who cannot be infected. Although not much has been released, it has already been confirmed that it will have a second season.

Source: AMC

The second season of the spin-off is also on the way dead city. This follows Negan and Maggie who travel to Manhattan in search of the latter’s son.. So fans of this undead series have a lot of content on their doorstep. Would you like all these characters to come together again in the future?

