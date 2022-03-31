We all remember the Starbucks cup and water bottle in scenes from the final season of “Game of Thrones.” Well, now, during episode 14 of the final season, 11, of “The walking dead”, a similar event occurred at a key moment in the episode, where Hershel, the son of Maggie and Glenn, finally discovers that Negan killed his father.

Although the scene was moving and with a great performance by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The actor forgot to remove his smartphone from his pocket before filming. And there he was, for posterity, immortalized.

Photo: HBO Max.

Can the appearance of the telephone be justified?

It must be taken into account that, in the series, the apocalypse began in 2010 and, among so many time jumps, more than 15 years must have passed in the plot, so it would be somewhat impossible to justify the presence of a cell phone like that in the scene. What’s more, actor Dean Morgan was recently made aware of this by a fan on Twitter, and was quite surprised.

Photo: AMC.

It is not the first mistake with the actor

Interestingly, this was not the first time that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s cell phone appeared in “The walking dead”. One of the series’ fans, in response to the actor’s ‘oops’, pointed to an earlier instance. In a season 7 episode, which features Negan inside Alexandria, there is a very particular cell-shaped bulge in the front pocket of his jeans that was never digitally adjusted, which some explain as an old cigarette pack.