This year there have been excellent games like Pikmin 4, Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, among others with great ratings that have taken the hearts of fans. And so that all this has its respective balance, terribly developed titles were released such as Gollum, King Kongand it seems that there is already one more contender to win the award for the worst in the industry in the 2023.

The game is named The Walking Dead: Destinies which is developed by the not so well-known Brazilian studio Flux Games and which was published by GameMill Entertainment, based in Minneapolis. GameMill at the time he took out Skull Island: Rise of Kong, which went viral due to the terrible nature of the product. And this already raises doubts that any launch by the company will not convince players to want to give them the benefit of the doubt.

So, The Walking Dead: Destinies is a third-person action adventure that retells the show’s story across multiple seasons, but allows users to change course. That is, you can decide whether Rick or Shane lead the group, or even become an enemy of the governor or recruit him for the cause. That makes people interested at first, but a few minutes later regret spending $50 USD.

Here is a demonstration video:

The Walking Dead Destinies… who gave the green light to this? 😖 pic.twitter.com/ML0HvLtgd2 — Lalo Chaps 🕹 #MutantMayhem 🐢 (@lalochaps_) November 17, 2023

I NEED A COPY OF THE WALKING DEAD DESTINIES STAT! pic.twitter.com/1XvDzuiHPY — Neo64 (@Neonagi64) November 18, 2023

The problem with the game is that the gameplay feels very rough, with controls that are not at all precise and that sometimes it is not clear what the next mission to follow is, something that makes the user get stuck for hours in a specific scenario. . Added to that are poor graphics that can be considered better than those of Kong, and obviously, this is an element that will leave fans of the franchise disappointed as it is.

The Walking Dead: Destinies Is available in PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The version of PC the is launched December 1st.

Editor’s note: This is a very bad reputation for the publisher in question, given that the development team is totally different. The way I see it, they’re going to have to right these wrongs with a game that’s really worth it.