The walking dead reinvented zombies and the horror genre built on them since its premiere in 2010. Throughout its 10 years on television, Rick Grimes and the survivors fought not to die at the hands of these creatures, but inevitably many they perished on the way.

After so many battles, the show is heading into its eleventh and final season. His followers could not be more excited by the outcome, considering what was seen in the comic that inspired the show. In conversation with ComicBook, the creator of the original work, Robert Kirkman, gave a few words about it.

“I have not thought about the end of The Walking Dead, to be honest, but because it is still very far,” he says. The new installment will have a total of 24 chapters to tie up all the loose ends and give the closure that both the characters and the fans deserve.

It should be noted that AMC announced a spin-off starring Daryl Dixon and Carol peletier, played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, respectively. The showrunner of the series, Angela Kang, will be in charge of the future project. She expressed her joy at continuing to expand the fictional universe of The Walking Dead.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series focused on Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been the highlight of my career and I am delighted that we can continue to tell stories together, ”Kang previously stated for Variety.