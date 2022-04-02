The resumed of the television series The Walking Dead they are officially finishedafter 11 seasons and twelve years old: the Twitter profile of the show produced by AMC announced it.

As we prepare for the debut of the interactive event The Walking Dead: Last Mile, arriving on Facebook this summer, the television reduction of the work created by Robert Kirkman it is therefore concluded.

However, there were some unexpected events: the last day of production was postponed due to the fact that Norman Reedus suffered a concussion during filming. So far the incident had not been clarified.

The production thought it was nice to share the closing photos of the shooting of every single season of The Walking Dead, also to give fans a way to see many protagonists whose characters have somehow passed away.

Clearly the end of the television series does not imply the interruption of further projects related to the franchise, which will undoubtedly have a very long life given that it continues to involve millions of users around the world.