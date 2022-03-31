The Walking Dead had its last “take”, for this reason the cast of the series wanted to greet with a celebration the series that has accompanied him all this time.

Norman Reedus posted on Instagram a video break from filming, where the actor and Melissa McBride are seen singing together. In the description of the post you can read: «It is the closing of a circle. 11 seasons in 12 years. I have never been so tired and it was a really nice trip. Thanks to everyone who wanted to travel with us, and what a trip it has been“.

The director of the last season of The Walking Dead, Greg Nicotero, also wanted share a video on the social network with part of the cast of the series. In fact, joking about Reedus’ hair he said: “But do you remember him with short hair?“

But even fans of the series don’t really feel ready to leave the series that has accompanied them for so many years. In fact, a fan posted a post on Twitter where he admits he’s not ready to say goodbye.

the way the walking dead is almost done 😭😭 I don’t think I’m ready to say goodbye – a ‘the meg’ 🇺🇦 (@fxrevernow) March 30, 2022

While others admit that seeing The Walking Dead file is like seeing the end of an era, given that they are there a lot of memorable scenes and memories, maybe spent with friends.

The latest episodes of The Walking Dead series will air later in 2022, although we don’t know when yet.. At the moment we can only enjoy the very first episodes, not counting the rewatchalways possible to go back twelve years.

Lots of actors were part of the “The Walking Dead family”, like the unforgettable Andrew Lincoln, who gave Rick Grimes a face and voice, but many others gave really important moments in the history of the small screen. But even good things have to come to a conclusion, and among them is The Walking Dead.