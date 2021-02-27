In the sixteenth chapter of The Walking Dead 10, Daryl Dixon and Beta starred in one of the most violent confrontations of the series, while Maggie Rhee He returned to the rescue of his friends and Commonwealth made an appearance.
Months after the interruption due to the pandemic, the series will launch the last chapters of the tenth season. Much has been speculated about the future of the protagonists after the battle between the survivors and the Whisperers, but finally we will have answers.
What will happen in the new season of The walking dead?
During the battle against the Whisperers, Maggie returned in the company of a masked friend and saved Gabriel from certain death. Now it is debated whether he will be in charge of Alexandria, Hilltop, Kingdom and Oceanside or will he try to bring his companions to the Commonwealth, a safe community where he has been all this time.
The Commonwealth is a self-sufficient community of 50,000 people ruled by Pamela Milton. With effort, he partially regained the lifestyle that prevailed in the world before the zombie apocalypse.
On the other hand, a meeting of the actors in Zoom revealed that Negan, the old villain, was freed from jail thanks to Carol. Daryl explains that nothing is decided with him after he collaborated against the Whisperers.
How many chapters will the new season of The walking dead have?
The second batch of the walking dead 10 it will have six chapters:
- The walking dead 10×17: Home sweet home
- The walking dead 10×18: Find me
- The walking dead 10×19: One more
- The walking dead 10×20: Splinter
- The walking dead 10×21: Diverged
- The walking dead 10×22: Here’s Negan.
Actors and characters from season 10 of the walking dead
- Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon
- Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier
- Danai Gurira as Michonne
- auren Cohan as Maggie Greene
- Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter
- Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa
- Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes
- Ross Marquand as Aaron
- Khary Payton as Ezekiel
- Ryan Hurst as Beta
- Samantha Morton as Alpha
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan
- Callan McAuliffe as Alden
- Avi Nash as Siddiq
- Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko
- Cooper Andrews as Jerry
- Nadia Hilker as Magna
- Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes
- Cassady McClincy as Lydia
- Lauren Ridloff as Connie.
At what time and where to see the premiere of the new season?
The tenth installment of The Walking Dead can be seen in Latin America this Sunday, February 28 through Star Channel, formerly known as Fox Channel. Below, you can find out the schedules.
Channel: Fox Premium
- Time: 9:30 pm (Peru, Colombia and Ecuador), 11:30 pm (Argentina and Chile), 8:30 pm (Mexico).
Channel: Fox Channel
- Time: 10.00 pm (Peru, Colombia and Ecuador), 12.00 am (Argentina and Chile), 9.00 pm (Mexico).
The walking dead season 10 part 2 official trailer
Movies and series, latest news:
.