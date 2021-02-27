In the sixteenth chapter of The Walking Dead 10, Daryl Dixon and Beta starred in one of the most violent confrontations of the series, while Maggie Rhee He returned to the rescue of his friends and Commonwealth made an appearance.

Months after the interruption due to the pandemic, the series will launch the last chapters of the tenth season. Much has been speculated about the future of the protagonists after the battle between the survivors and the Whisperers, but finally we will have answers.

What will happen in the new season of The walking dead?

During the battle against the Whisperers, Maggie returned in the company of a masked friend and saved Gabriel from certain death. Now it is debated whether he will be in charge of Alexandria, Hilltop, Kingdom and Oceanside or will he try to bring his companions to the Commonwealth, a safe community where he has been all this time.

The Commonwealth is a self-sufficient community of 50,000 people ruled by Pamela Milton. With effort, he partially regained the lifestyle that prevailed in the world before the zombie apocalypse.

On the other hand, a meeting of the actors in Zoom revealed that Negan, the old villain, was freed from jail thanks to Carol. Daryl explains that nothing is decided with him after he collaborated against the Whisperers.

A reunion between old rivals that will rekindle Glenn’s memory. Photo: Composition / AMC

How many chapters will the new season of The walking dead have?

The second batch of the walking dead 10 it will have six chapters:

The walking dead 10×17: Home sweet home

The walking dead 10×18: Find me

The walking dead 10×19: One more

The walking dead 10×20: Splinter

The walking dead 10×21: Diverged

The walking dead 10×22: Here’s Negan.

Actors and characters from season 10 of the walking dead

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Danai Gurira as Michonne

auren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Ryan Hurst as Beta

Samantha Morton as Alpha

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

Avi Nash as Siddiq

Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Nadia Hilker as Magna

Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes

Cassady McClincy as Lydia

Lauren Ridloff as Connie.

At what time and where to see the premiere of the new season?

The tenth installment of The Walking Dead can be seen in Latin America this Sunday, February 28 through Star Channel, formerly known as Fox Channel. Below, you can find out the schedules.

Channel: Fox Premium

Time: 9:30 pm (Peru, Colombia and Ecuador), 11:30 pm (Argentina and Chile), 8:30 pm (Mexico).

Channel: Fox Channel

Time: 10.00 pm (Peru, Colombia and Ecuador), 12.00 am (Argentina and Chile), 9.00 pm (Mexico).

The walking dead season 10 part 2 official trailer