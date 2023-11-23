It appears The Lords of the Rings: Gollum and Skull Island: Rise of Kong may have a last-minute rival for the nomination of worst video game of 2023. We are talking about The Walking Dead: Destiniesthe action film based on the AMC TV series that arrived in stores a few days ago and has received some first extremely negative reviews who describe it as a complete disaster.

Shubhankar Parijat of GamingBolt gave the game an unflattering rating 2/10stating that he wouldn’t be surprised “if it was put together in a matter of weeks”, as “nothing in this game works and it’s full of problems”.

Same assessment also from NintendoLife, which comes down hard by stating that “the publisher GameMill should be embarrassed to sell The Walking Dead: Destinies at any price, let alone $50,” labeling it the worst game played in 2023.

Of wider sleeve COGconnected which assigned a 5/10ironically stating that it would have been perfect if it had been launched in conjunction with the first seasons of The Walking Dead, i.e. 10 years ago, and adds that “although the game states that it is the user who chooses the path that Rick and his companions take, his decisions barely make a difference.”