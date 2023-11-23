It appears The Lords of the Rings: Gollum and Skull Island: Rise of Kong may have a last-minute rival for the nomination of worst video game of 2023. We are talking about The Walking Dead: Destiniesthe action film based on the AMC TV series that arrived in stores a few days ago and has received some first extremely negative reviews who describe it as a complete disaster.
Shubhankar Parijat of GamingBolt gave the game an unflattering rating 2/10stating that he wouldn’t be surprised “if it was put together in a matter of weeks”, as “nothing in this game works and it’s full of problems”.
Same assessment also from NintendoLife, which comes down hard by stating that “the publisher GameMill should be embarrassed to sell The Walking Dead: Destinies at any price, let alone $50,” labeling it the worst game played in 2023.
Of wider sleeve COGconnected which assigned a 5/10ironically stating that it would have been perfect if it had been launched in conjunction with the first seasons of The Walking Dead, i.e. 10 years ago, and adds that “although the game states that it is the user who chooses the path that Rick and his companions take, his decisions barely make a difference.”
An announced disaster?
The first suspicions about The Walking Dead: Destinies had actually already arrived from the sequences of the first official gameplay and were strengthened thanks to the clips shared by some angry players on social media, which showed off a technically backward game, full of bugs, with superficial gameplay and a disappointing narrative structure, despite the fact that it should be the cornerstone of the production.
In fact, The Walking Dead: Destinies was presented as a third-person adventure heavily focused on narrative and based on the famous TV series produced by AMC, where the player’s choices influence and potentially distort the events seen in the first 4 seasons. For example, it is even possible to decide to let Shane Walsh survive by having him take the place of the protagonist Rick Grimes.
Evidently the idea, although very interesting, was developed in a hasty and superficial manner leading to a result that was very far from satisfactory. Interestingly, the game was published by GameMill Entertainment, the same publisher of the failed Skull Island: Rise of Kong.
