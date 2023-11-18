It seems that The Walking Dead: Destiniesthe new video game based on the famous AMC TV series, was launched on the market with several problems and it did quite a bit infuriate the playersespecially fans who were waiting for the title in question and bought it on day one to find themselves faced with some notable inconveniences.
The controversy they affect both some specific situations, such as bugs that block progression and make it impossible to complete the game, and the characteristics of the game in general, which according to many appears rather rushed and lacking on the technical and gameplay front.
As far as bugs go, it looks like at least the PS5 version has an issue that prevents you from proceeding beyond a certain section of the game, as also demonstrated by various content creators who would have found themselves stuck at the same point, which clearly requires a patch.
Savings production?
Beyond these specific problems, others criticize the features themselves of the game, starting from the particular choice of avoiding intermission scenes and using some types of still images created with the game engine for the storytelling and the fact that the latter is quite poor, despite being considered an important element in the game.
It also seems that several important characters are totally absent from the cast of The Walking Dead: Destinies, which would undermine the narrative component of a game based on such a well-known series.
On the other hand, the scenes of gameplay recorded and shared on social media actually seem to show some problems with the animations and collisions between characters, as well as in the mechanics of the clashes.
Announced last August, The Walking Dead: Destinies was shown last month in a trailer with a release date and was made available yesterday on consoles.
#Walking #Dead #Destinies #bugs #problems #players #furious #state #game