No release date has been indicated, but we already know that the game will retail for $49.99. The announcement was accompanied by the first official trailer which you can find in the player below.

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Flu Games today announced the narrative adventure The Walking Dead: Destinies for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

An adventure based on the AMC TV series The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Destinies is a narrative-driven third-person adventure based on the famous TV series produced by AMCwhere the player’s choices will affect the events seen in the first 4 seasons.

The player will initially take on the role of Rick Grimes and will visit the most important locations in the series, including the Greene farm, the prison, Woodbury and Atlanta. According to the first official details it will be possible to “create your own path through the events of the series” and in key moments our decisions can determine who lives and who dies, potentially leading to major differences from the original show.

The Walking Dead: Destinies will include over a dozen characters from the AMC television series, including Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl. Each character has unique abilities and it will be vital to manage resources, including weapons and ammunition.