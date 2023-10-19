GameMill Entertainment and the developers of Flux Games have announced the release date of The Walking Dead: Destinies. The action based on the AMC TV series will be available starting from November 17, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in digital format, with a physical edition to follow in December.
The announcement was accompanied by a official trailer which offers us a taste of the gameplay dynamics and how the course of events could be distorted based on the decisions made by the player.
The player’s decisions will shape the story
The Walking Dead: Destinies is one third-person adventure heavily focused on narrative and based on the famous TV series produced by AMC, where the player’s choices will influence the events seen in the first 4 seasons and which characters live and die, potentially distorting the original story. For example, in the movie we can see Shane Walsh practically taking Rick Grimes’ place in the story, or T-Dog taking Merle Dixon’s place.
The Walking Dead: Destinies will include over a dozen characters from the AMC television series, including Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl. Each character has unique abilities and it will be vital to manage resources, including weapons and ammunition, essential for defending against the undead and beyond.
