GameMill Entertainment and the developers of Flux Games have announced the release date of The Walking Dead: Destinies. The action based on the AMC TV series will be available starting from November 17, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in digital format, with a physical edition to follow in December.

The announcement was accompanied by a official trailer which offers us a taste of the gameplay dynamics and how the course of events could be distorted based on the decisions made by the player.