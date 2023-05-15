“The walking dead: dead city” is the new bet of the post-apocalyptic world created by Robert Kirkman and that AMC will now continue after the end of the main series. With two other major spin-offs on the agenda awaiting its release, this time it will be Negan and Maggie’s turn to take the lead as they enter a zombie-infested New York. In such a way, the drama, the action and the blood will come together again through AMC. When does it premiere and what can we expect from this story?

What will “TWD: dead city” be about?

Initially, it was going to be called “Isle of the dead”, but it ended up adopting the name of “TWD: dead city”. This new spin-off is perhaps the most related to the main series, since it takes us back to the step of Negan and Maggie in an important mission that takes place in the center of a Manhattan completely full of zombies. Breaking through will be more than complicated, not only because of the famous ‘walkers’, but also because of the relationship that both characters have.

Maggie and Negan have a complicated relationship after everything that happened in “The Walking Dead”. Photo: AMC

The most fanatical will remember that the man with the bat was the one who murdered Glenn, Maggie’s partner. Since then, the widow was left with a great resentment towards him and, after the circumstances around her, she ended up accepting him into the group. Now, she will have to trust him as they make their way through New York.

Trailer for “The walking dead: dead city”

“TWD: dead city”: release date

Although it had been scheduled to be ready for April this year, finally “The walking dead: dead city” will be released on June 18, 2023. This will be the first spin-off series after the end of “TWD” after more than 10 years in the air.

Also, the final season of “Fear the walking dead” will arrive on AMC on May 15, while “The walking dead: Daryl Dixon” is still waiting for new news for its release.

