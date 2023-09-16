‘The Walking Dead’ is one of the best zombie series that a streaming platform can have in its catalog. The plot of this story is captivating, as it has given rise to launching sequels that focus on a single character. On this occasion, the series premiered its new spin-off called ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ on September 10.

The story of Daryl Dixon is a new part of the franchise in which it tells everything about one of the most important characters in this plot. The setting focuses on France, where the virus for the zombie apocalypse began. After captivating with its first chapter and being in everyone’s sights, you cannot miss any details about the premiere of episode 2 about Daryl’s adventures, which he will have in a world full of zombies. So don’t stop reading this note.

When is episode 2 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ released?

Chapter 2 of the series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ will premiere on September 17, 2023 and you can see it through an American streaming platform. On the other hand, it should be noted that, for now, it will not be available in Latin America, but it is not ruled out that it could eventually reach Netflix, which hosted the complete series. However, you can see this production ONLINE FOR FREE by entering Cuevana, but it is your responsibility to view the life of Daryl Dixon on that website, since it is not an authorized web center for the distribution of multimedia content.

What time to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’?

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ has different premiere times, but these range from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm Here we show you in detail.

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 6.00 pm PT.

Central Standard Time (CT): 8:00 pm CT.

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 9.00 pm ET.

Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, part 2?

To watch the new ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ franchise you must access the AMC+ service. So, you will enter and see everything that part two has. Likewise, if you missed chapter 1 you can also watch it so you can better understand Daryl’s story.

How many episodes does ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ have on AMC+?

The spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’ will premiere 6 chapters that will be released progressively until the month of October on the AMC+ streaming platform. This is the only site authorized to broadcast all the episodes of the new story linked to the world of zombies.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ premiered its first episode on September 10. Photo: Frames

What is ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ about?

According to the synopsis, “Daryl disembarks in the area of ​​origin of the virus that caused the epidemic, in France, but he doesn’t really know how he got there and for what reason. There he will begin a journey through a broken France but resilient, hoping to return home safely. However, as his journey back progresses, the connections he makes along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

