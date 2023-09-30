A series that knew how to win the public’s affection in recent years is ‘The Walking Dead’, which, after its end, tried to find the formula to keep all its fans, and found it: the story centered on Daryl Dixon. This new production, as it could not be otherwise, stars Norman Reedus, who once again arms himself with his classic crossbow to continue his adventures in a post-apocalyptic world, but this time in France.

If you don’t want to miss the final stretch of the first season of ‘Daryl Dixon’in the following note we will tell you everything about the launch of its fourth episode.

What time does episode 4 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ premiere?

The new chapter of ‘Daryl Dixon’which is the fifth spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise, will premiere on Sunday, October 1, 2023. This series inspired by the beloved hunter lwill premiere its fourth episode at 6:00 pm in the United States (Pacific time); However, here we will leave you other reference times so you don’t miss the new zombie installment:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

United States (Central time): 8:00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

United States (Eastern time): 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day)

Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ episode 4 ONLINE?

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ It can be seen ONLINE through the streaming platform AMC+, in which you can also find the previous episodes of the series. It should be clarified that This service is not available for any Latin American country..

Where to watch episode 4 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ ONLINE and FREE, you can access pages such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, among others, which have all the chapters on their platforms. However, as these are pages dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.

What is the Daryl Dixon series about?

“Daryl disembarks in the area of ​​origin of the virus that caused the epidemic, in France, but he doesn’t really know how he got there and for what reason. There he will begin a journey through a broken but resilient France, with the hope to return home safely. However, as his journey back progresses, the connections he makes along the way complicate his final plan,” indicates the official synopsis of ‘Daryl Dixon’.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ premiered on September 10, 2023 exclusively via streaming. Photo: AMC

What is the cast of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle

Adam Nagaitis as Quinn

Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou

Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie

Anne Charrier as Genet

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Romain Levi as Codron

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent

