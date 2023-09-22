‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ returns this week with its chapter 3. After an exciting and revealing episode, this series starring Norman Reedus will present another in which, according to the trailer, we will see Daryl try to convince Isabelle that Laurent You must know who you really are. This is because they will arrive at the shelter of a group of people who were waiting for the young man, which will raise doubts in this regard.

After an exciting and revealing episode, this series starring Norman Reedus will present another in which, according to the trailer, we will see Daryl try to convince Isabelle that Laurent You must know who you really are.

Watch HERE the trailer for chapter 3 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’

When is episode 3 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ released?

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ will premiere its chapter 3 on Sunday, September 24, 2023. This series is a spin-off of the popular production based on the comics created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, which, this time, focuses on one of the characters: Daryl Dixon. His story begins when he arrives in France, the country where the zombie apocalypse originated.

What time to watch episode 3 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’?

Chapter 3 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ It can be seen at different times depending on the area you are in, so the premiere varies between 6.00 pm and 9.00 pm (United States time) Below, we leave you a list of times so you don’t miss this exciting episode of the new zombie series.

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 6.00 pm PT.

Central Standard Time (CT): 8:00 pm CT.

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 9.00 pm ET.

Daryl Dixon is one of the most important characters on ‘The Walking Dead’. Photo: AMC

Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ ONLINE?

The spin-off ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’starring Norman Reedus, can be seen ONLINE through the streaming service AMC+; In this way, you will enter and watch chapter 3. Additionally, if you missed the previous episodes of the zombie series, you will be able to access them from the platform. We must clarify that this website not available for Latin America.

Official trailer for ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’

