“The walking dead” ended after 12 years on the air with chapter 24 “Rest in peace”. Expectations were high and the zombie series managed to surprise its fans. It not only paid homage to the show’s early moments, but also brought back Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

Plus, we had a time jump a year later: Rick and Michonne’s kids keep a diary, looking into the future from different parts of the world. However, this could have ended very differently, as Insider has already revealed the alternative ending that never saw the light of day.

According to the specialized media, the time jump was going to be 10 years to show us much older versions of Rick and Michonne’s children, along with Rosita, Judith, Grace and Coco. Everyone is looking for survivors and the nod to the beginning of the series does not go unnoticed by fans.

“After Daryl left, we headed to Freedom Parkway outside Atlanta, where Rick’s iconic shot descended from the pilot. He sees a van modified with ethanol, with a young woman and a young man in the front seats (about 20 years old). And through the scene, we realize that it’s the adults RJ and Judith,” she revealed.

“Other adult versions of the kids are in the back: Coco, Gracie, etc. They are out there, looking to escort survivors back to their communities. Carrying on the legacy of his parents. As RJ talks on the radio, he ends by saying, “If you can hear me, answer. I’m Rick Grimes.” We then ended with the voice of a survivor responding: ‘…Hello?’”, he finished.

The production of “Thee Walking Dead” decided to discard this ending because the older versions of the characters were not known to fans, so there would be no emotional bond.