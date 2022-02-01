A little less than a month before the premiere of the second half of the final season of The walking dead, the actor Moses J. Moseley, known for playing one of Michonne’s zombie pets in the AMC series, died at 31 year old. The news has taken both fans and the television network by surprise.

According to the information released by TMZ and the corresponding police report (via ComicBook), Moseley’s body was found Hudson in Stockbridge, Georgia, and it is suspected that it could have been a suicide.

The young actor played Zombified Mike, one of the jawless zombies Michonne was pulling on a chain when she was introduced in the third season of The Walking Dead.

Moses J. Moseley was in the first few seasons of The Walking Dead. Photo: AMC

After having appeared in a total of six episodes, the Twitter account of The walking dead on AMC dedicated a message of condolences to him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our TWD Moses J. Moseley family members,” the network wrote.

The Walking Dead on AMC tweet about Moses J. Moseley. Photo: Twitter

The actor also had important appearances in other series and films, such as HBO Max’s Watchmen and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.‎

The unfortunate news adds to the death of the parents of Alicia Witt, actress of the first seasons of The walking dead, at the end of December of last year.