New week and new review for this season number 11 of The Walking Dead. A season, as already mentioned in previous reviews, longer than usual with its 24 episodes that will close this long zombie series. A last season with somewhat dubious characteristics, already victim of the main flaw of many other last seasons of as many series: that of opening new situations instead of closing them. This episode number 20, released on Disney +unfortunately, it seems to be a further confirmation.

The Commonwealth it is self-destructing. Inside, a kind of civil and political war. A large part of the population rebels against the Governor Pamela Milton due to the activities of the child Sebastiannow deceased, after being discovered by Eugene, Connie and the others. Eugene interrupted his escape from the Commonwealth soldiers in the previous episode and is now imprisoned pending trial. Yumikowho in a handful of episodes has gone from an almost insignificant character to an apparently indispensable lawyer of the Commonwealth, has to try his friend Eugene, under the coercion of Pamela Milton.

And it is precisely here that it is worth pausing to reflect. For what obscure and unlikely reason should the Governor of a hitherto safe Community entrust the Trial of the person who indirectly caused the death of her child to one of her friends? What then could have happened if not what we actually see on screen? An embarrassing scene in which Yumiko instead of making a commitment to face Eugene’s trial, declares herself to be hers Defense attorney. And the terrible thing is that Milton didn’t expect it.

In short, a practically useless episode where on the one hand we have the preparation of Eugene’s trial, which we hope to never see and on the other the mission of Carol And Darylwhich they decide to evacuate Lance Hornsby to use it to their advantage in some way. And would there be only 4 episodes left at the end of a 12-year series? Better to fly over …