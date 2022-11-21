Do you know what we have already talked about several times in well over a review of this season number 11 of The Walking Dead? And to be honest, not only compared to this season, but also in the previous one. We never had more than one or two consecutive episodes that were really interesting. Indeed, by now this show seemed to be written to be alternately entertaining and boring, almost as if to make sure that with a dozen well-written and produced episodes, twenty could instead be produced (and perhaps this was precisely the thought of the producers AMC extension).

The last third of this last season, made up of eight episodes like the previous ones, seemed to be partly like this. Leave behind useless narratives like that of the Reapers and other more or less small side things, only the Commonwealth and his fate.

A Commonwealth in turmoil, within which we discovered in the first third of the season the existence of a group of citizens, the so-called Resistence in opposition to the government controlled by Pamela Milton. In the second third, however, we discover the existence of a kind of Secret services which belong to Lance Hornsby; of various groups of independent soldiers only indirectly controlled by Mercerbut directly from very particular lieutenants and, above all, from the illegal activities of Sebastian Miltonwhich marked the limit of endurance of the inhabitants of the Commonwealth, who are now finally rebelling against the government.

This episode begins with the recapture of Alexandria thanks to the sacrifice attempt of Negan, who to save his group, his wife and his home, rebels against the soldiers of the Commonwealth, instead starting a community rebellion by all the exiles, who manage to take control. In a fortified and protected Alexandria as a province of the Commonwealth, he sets off on a definitive expedition, in search of the children taken away by the Milton government, towards the Commonwealth itself. At the same time, finally Mercer takes a concrete position, also thanks to his sister maxprotecting Eugene from the sentence of the trial and managing to ensure his escape.

A part of the army, a lieutenant and Pamela Milton herself, however, suspect him and the clash is now open. We will advance a little more than usual in this review, risking doing some spoilers in which, but it’s for a good cause, because it’s essential to talk about what makes this episode different from others. A real battle begins between a part of the Commonwealth army, still loyal to its governor and the group of Alexandriawith the participation of Judith, which opens this episode as a voiceover. Judith herself will be injured precisely because of Milton and the Alexandria group is forced to retreat. Meanwhile, on the borders of the Commonwealth things are not going so well…

The common fight against zombies is back

Aaron, Lydia, Jerry and others, are in the midst of a horde of zombies in mode Whisperers, but are soon overwhelmed and are forced to flee, while the same horde reaches the Commowealth. The army can no longer control it, until they inadvertently cause a breach. The entrance of the zombies, of which the Climbers which we saw a few episodes ago and which we are happy to find so as not to be ends in themselves, coincides with the escape of the Alexandria group, which is in great danger.

This is where we find the essence of The Walking Dead, because the Commonwealth Army no longer hunts Daryl, Carol and the others. Now there’s another enemy to fight, a common enemy that threatens everyone without distinction and that in this episode, generally well shot, photographed and set to music, takes us back many seasons. One could say, even to the climate of the second season, in that farm where guests and landlords coexisted with more than a few difficulties, but definitively allied themselves against the horde that decimated the group.

And now, really, all we have to do is wait for the next and last one to come out on Disney+which will close a cycle that lasted 12 years, but which will open another one, made up of the beauty of three spin off.