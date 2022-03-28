Ready for a new review of The Walking Dead 11 after episode 12, which had brought us back on the path of the sensible plot after an episode 11 halfway between the unusual filler noir and the intriguing (the discovery of the existence of a sort of secret service of the Commonwealth), in a second block of the season much more interesting than the first, too focused on the small narrative strand of Reapers, ended suddenly, just as it had begun. The previous episode had in fact deepened life in the Commonwealth and the thoughts of Daryl And Maggie. The first, practically for all the previous ten seasons, always shy towards other communities, solitary and individualistic, trusts in the Commonwealth and in the future that he can build here for the whole former community of Alexandria. Maggie, on the other hand, looks just like Daryl was previously. Perhaps burned by past experiences, especially the parenthesis with Giorgie, does not want to submit to an organization that is not his and to give up part of his personal freedom for a greater good that he does not feel his. The flash-forward seen in the finale of episode nine shows how Daryl, who became a Commonwealth soldier, participates in a mission perhaps of annexation to Hilltop, with Maggie herself opposing. We saw how later, Lance attempted to make deals with AlexandriaHilltop ed Oceanside obtaining only with the first community.

The Walking Dead 11: Review of an episode that explores Commonwealth affairs

By now we have understood that this second block of 8 of the 24 total episodes of this last season, serve to deepen not so much the positive sides of the Commonwealth, but the negative ones. We have seen how Lance Hornsby wants to create real colonies to be subjugated; as in the Commonwealth itself there is one Resistence in government and as characters like Stephanie can deceive Eugene on behalf of the government. In this episode, however, we know the part of the dirty work that sometimes a government can or must do. A new character is introduced, Toby Carlsoninterpreted by Jason Butler Harnerwhich we recently saw in the highly acclaimed series Ozark. Initially presented as a Commonwealth diplomat on a mission for Lance Hornsby, grappling with a pending issue for a new hostile community that has popped up like a mushroom, he later reveals an ulterior motive, which leaves nothing short of blown away. Father Gabriel, Aaron and the others who are with him.

Without making too many spoilers, as this episode’s cliffhanger will tie it very tightly to the next, these 44 minutes are the first from episode nine that go by very quickly. Thanks to the non-linear, interesting (but already seen in The Walking Dead), and the intertwining of multiple narrative lines between them, we find ourselves at the end of the episode without realizing it, which, in a series, is really good. The story of this community, unfortunately, is once again an end in itself, like that of the Reapers and as it was of Terminus between the fourth and fifth season. Basically it serves to introduce a new negative side of the Commonwealth and to reintroduce a character who has been missing for a while and who therefore will now become aware of the large community of fifty thousand inhabitants.

We’ll talk about this in the next review in the next episode of The Walking Dead 11in which we will be able to reveal the name and see what the implications will be, always streaming on Disney +!