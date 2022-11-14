The inevitable series finale of the The Walking Dead and today we are at the twenty-second review of season number 11, the last of this show that started way back in 2010. The episode, released only on the streaming platform Disney +is titled “Faith” and sees our protagonists, once again, engaged both inside and outside the Commonwealth. We’ve talked several times during this season about how the show wasn’t heading towards a real ending, it wasn’t actually flowing towards something, towards a purpose. Probably, towards the return of Rick Grimes. In short, we said how much it was a series that was bringing a constant feeling of bewilderment as did the sixth and final season of LOST. The twenty-first episode seemed to bring the plot back to a final line.

“Faith”, on the other hand, seems to go back for a moment. The narrative is divided into three main parts: the first tells the Eugene process within the Commonwealth and is the currently embarrassing part of the show. The second focuses on the actions of Negan together with his wife and the group of exiles from the Commonwealth. A third part is also added, with Daryl, Carol, Maggie and the others, always looking for the children of Alexandria. There is also a fourth group in this episode “mappazzone”, with a discovery Lukethat gives Oceanside finally returns to the arms of his non-zombie friends.

Judgment suspended for this episode, because it does not have a real focus. Eugene’s trial comes to an end, but at the same time it doesn’t. Negan seems to be doing something crazy, then brilliant, then crazy again, but he still doesn’t understand what he leads to. The only really interesting part is the one that deepens the point of view ofCommonwealth Armycommanded by Mercer, but with less and less conviction. Finally it seems that every soldier also has his own brain and is something different from the usual “pawn” he has always represented up to now, even in relation to the lieutenant on duty.

In short, an interlocutory episode just two lengths from the end. It was recently revealed that the series finale will run for 90 minutes on AMC in the US (including commercial breaks), probably just over 60 streaming on Disney +.