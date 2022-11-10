We’re finally there, we have some content to talk about in this new review of The Walking Dead 11, episode number 21. After this, there will be just three missing in what will not only be the season finale, but the finale of a series that lasted 12 years and 11 seasons. The finale of what was the most anomalous of the seasons, with 24 episodes divided into three tranches of 8. And while if lately our reviews had been almost resigned to the poverty of contents of many of the recent episodes, with this we have to change our mind and we can gain some hope for the continuation.

Finally the narrative moves toouter boundaries of the Commonwealth, although the plot continues to talk about this large community of 50,000 inhabitants (who have never seen each other). The heroes of Alexandria, apart from a few unexcused absentees, they are looking for their children, who despite attempts scattered throughout the last third of the season were still picked up by the soldiers of the Commonwealth and taken to an unknown place. While the group of Negan and Ezekiel is divided (Negan’s wife is taken to an unknown location) and then taken to a kind of forced labor camp to which exiles from the Commonwealth are assigned, Daryl, Carolbut also Gabriel And Conniethey all find themselves together on the tracks of a train, which reminds us of the now distant fourth season, in which the myth of Terminus.

Negan always central

Connie is captured and taken to the train itself, which is intercepted by the rest of the group. Through the radio communications of the Commonwealth soldiers, the group understands where he is headed and investigates an elusive “Outpost 22“. Here, better not to spoil what this outpost is, as probably the only twist of this season, but finally we see an ending. Everything that has been missing in the last few episodes seems to have concentrated in this. A direction. All, or almost all, the characters have come together and have a common goal, as they had in iconic moments of the series, for example when they escaped from the farm looking for the new home that would become the prison. The conquest of Outpost 22 for the recovery of their children, but also the visit of the unknown place where Negan’s wife would have ended up could be the series finale, which symbolically can also be there (but we will talk about it later when we can talk about the ‘Outpost 22).

Regarding the elusive unknown place, however, a Commonwealth guard defines it as very sinister, feared and describes the presence of not a very recommendable person, whose opinion seems to really matter. Put aside, finally, that dull figure of Pamela Milton, is this new character that we await in the mysterious place just HIM? We are really heading towards the season finale with a return of Rick Grimes who, among other things, will finally meet with Negan? We’ll find out soon, come on Disney + and we will continue to talk about it next week with the release of episode 22.