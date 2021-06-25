The 10th installment of The Walking Dead hit AMC successfully and showed the return of one of the show’s most beloved characters: Maggie. Now, the series is about to premiere its season 11 and end of the franchise.

Recall that this saga will have a total of 24 episodes that will be divided into three parts, so, last Thursday, June 24, the production shared on social networks the titles of the first eight chapters of the fiction.

Acheron: part 1

Acheron: part 2

Hunted

Rendition

Out of the ashes

On the inside

Promises broken

For blood

Likewise, a photograph of the script of the first episode of The walking dead 11. This installment will be directed by Kevin Dowling and written by Angela Kang with Jim Barnes.

The walking dead booklet, season 11. Photo: Instagram / AMC

The first batch of episodes of the series will arrive on August 22 in the United States , so its premiere in Peru and other Latin American countries would be pending.

What will happen in the walking dead, season 11?

Previously, in The Walking Dead, survivors faced demons from the past and battled new threats, with friends and relationships suffering the increasing collateral damage of the apocalypse. Alexandria is seriously compromised and has been reduced to ruins.

Because of what happened, everyone who lives there is fighting to reforest it and feed its growing number of residents, including Maggie and her new group, the Guardians. However, Alexandria has more people than it can feed and protect. The situation is desperate, as the tension increases from the events of the past, and the feeling of self-preservation comes to light.

They must get more food as they try to restore their home before it collapses like countless other communities they have encountered over the years. But where and how? More gaunt and hungry than ever, they must dig deeper to find the strength to safeguard their children’s lives, even if it means sacrificing their own.

Meanwhile, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess are still held captive by mysterious soldiers who are part of a larger and more unpredictable group.