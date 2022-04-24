We thus arrived at the second Mid-Season Finale of this season number 11 of The Walking Dead and after the review of episode number 15, we are ready to talk about this saga for the last time, before a long hiatus towards the last part of the season – which could last until next October. The last season, as we know, consists of 24 episodes divided into three tranches of 8, the second of which has just ended. In this episode 16 we find open all the sub-plots that the last season is managing, in a Commonwealth increasingly undermined by movements born within. Not just an alleged one Resistence we still don’t hear enough about except through that famous waiter who went crazy during an event organized by Pamela Miltonthe governor of the community, but also a small group of our heroes, Connie and sister, Eugene, Max, Carol, Ezekiel And Magna who investigate from within. More and more darkness is coming to the surface and the same Mercerthe head of security, seems no longer sure of the goodness of Pamela Milton’s big project.

Meanwhile, Lance Hornsbyhis second, is increasingly pushed towards his expansionist aims, which include the communities of Alexandria, Hilltop And Oceanside. Citizens of the first community are now incorporated into the Commonwealth itself, but Maggie still resists and has wanted to oppose the same Darylnow a soldier employed by Mercer, along with Rosita. The last few episodes also dealt with the return of Negantogether with his wife Annieof the community that had opposed a Commonwealth team during an attack for an alleged theft of weapons, which instead had been carried out by Leahformer partner of Daryl and last survivor of the group of Reaperswhich we met in the first third of the season.

The Walking Dead 11 – part two, an unconvincing ending

In short, there are all the ingredients for an explosive series finale, we are not really able to give our complete opinion, as if it remained a suspended judgment. Yes, because it seems that there is too much rush to close the story, but little attention to do it properly. In fact, many situations still remain poorly understood, while new ones are introduced, stealing time. In any case, Hornsby inexplicably decides to hire Leah despite being the one responsible for the theft he wanted to pursue, to attack the Alexandria group and what begins will be yet another war in which our protagonists seem to be at an immense disadvantage.

Without going too far not to spoil, let’s stop here, because we always find ourselves in the same situation. A new villain: Lance Hornsby, employee of the middle ground between leader and villain Pamela Milton, who wants to expand and conquer territory. He becomes merciless like so many leaders we have known before (even the same Rick Grimes) although initially it didn’t seem to be. A very obvious clash between Leah And Maggiemany banal dialogues and Negan that does not take back the space it deserves. In short, nothing very convincing, but a simple transition episode, for a series that is now only eight episodes from the final final. In the inexplicable outline for which all our characters have decided not to really be part of a community that has fifty thousand inhabitants, but to want to oppose it or in any case not to live there normally, only the return of Rick could give a worthy ending to a trip which has been going on for more than 10 years now. We will talk about it with the review of the first of the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead 11, which will always be published on Disney +.