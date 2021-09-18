The Walk: plot (true story), cast and streaming of the film

Plot

70’s. Philippe Petit is a young Frenchman with a great passion for tightrope walking and circus games. After being thrown out of his home by his parents, who do not approve of this interest of his, and having moved to Paris, he performs in his shows in the squares of the capital. One day, in a dentist’s office, he reads in a magazine about the construction of the World Trade Center in New York, which once completed, would have had the two tallest towers in the world: fascinated by it, he conceived the idea of ​​crossing them suspended on a cable, without any seat belt. This project does not abandon him, and Petit dedicates himself body and soul to the planning of the company, which he intends to carry out as a real blow, without any kind of notice. Moving to the US city, with a group of friends he designs every move, acquiring every detail of the new towers, preparing the necessary material for the exhibition and making sure to be able to spend the night inside the complex, in order to proceed with the crossing at the first light of the morning.

The Walk: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Walk, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Philippe Petit

Ben Kingsley: Papa Rudy

Charlotte Le Bon: Annie Allix

Clément Sibony: Jean-Louis

James Badge Dale: Jean-Pierre

César Domboy: Jeff

Ben Schwartz: Albert

Benedict Samuel: David

Steve Valentine: Barry Greenhouse

Vittorio Rossi: Sergeant O’Donnell

Mizinga Mwinga: Agent Foley

Sergio Di Zio: agent Genco

