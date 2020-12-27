“I don’t remember the day he learned to box. It was something natural and it has come out of him. He has done other sports and suddenly started training at the gym. It was more and more constant until he wanted to compete. I never imposed anything on him. When he wanted to measure himself we looked for options. It has been a natural path, that is key so that now things are going well. He does it without obligation, not because his father has dedicated himself to this sport“, bill Rafa Lozano, national coach, when talking about the beginnings of his first-born.

Rafa Jr. was born in 2004, when at that time his father was already a double Olympic medalist, He did not see it live, but he is very clear about who he has been for noble art. “I realize that people recognize him on the street, I have seen many of his fights … that is always present and at the beginning I had a bit of pressure because of what it was, but the last name weighs less now. Every time I go out to the ring I don’t think about him, only about me“reveals Balita’s son. He, at 16, has already managed to be runner-up in the Junior European Championship held earlier this month in Sofia.” At his age he was making his debut. He did it when he was 13 years old (in a European of his category, since at that time there was no regulation in Spain to allow boxing at his age). He has an experience that makes him glimpse a promising future and if he reaches what I have reached, it will be much earlier“predicts Lozano Sr.

For the promise, the future he pursues is clear: “I would like to be in an Olympics. Then it will be time to think further. Slowly. Also, I would like to follow in my father’s footsteps. Prepare to be a coach and lead the National Team “, adventure.”The bar is high, but points out the conditions and qualities to achieve what is proposed. He is a technical, creative boxer who reads fights very well. He is a strategist, he knows how to box the opposite as soon as he stands in front of him. He is able to do that X-ray quickly and adapt. In addition, he has a lot of personality and a very great maturity“, describes the coach (Córdoba, 50 years old).

Being in the corner of your child, do you suffer more? Rafa Lozano has it clear: “It is no different from others. It all depends on the peace of mind it brings you. My concern is that he is not confident in his qualities. I know what he has inside, but the only thing that can disturb me is that he does not believe it. I was very confident in myself, in my preparation and in my corner. That’s what worries me, that I don’t have that. Once he gets in the ring and you see his calm, he transmits the same to you. “

2021 will be an important year in the development of Rafa Jr. He will debut in the youth category. “My goal is to be in the World Cup in March“admits the prospect. A new Lozano wants to rule in world Olympic boxing. The surname does not weigh on him, it motivates him. El Balín wants to follow in the wake of Balita.