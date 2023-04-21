The Sun: in Germany, a footballer left a waitress 9.9 thousand euros tip

A 25-year-old waitress named Chantal from Munich, Germany received a €9,900 tip from the goalkeeper of the English football club Burnley. About it informs The Sun.

Ariyanet Anan Muric, 24, came to Munich with his team and friends after Burnley were promoted to the English Premier League. He rested at the FIlmcasino nightclub, where Chantal served him along with his comrades. Muric treated friends, teammates and staff and ordered 40 bottles of Dom Perignon champagne, 10 bottles of Armand de Brignac champagne and four more bottles of Moet & Chandon Nectar sparkling wine. The account amounted to more than 35.8 thousand euros (3.1 million rubles).

After the party, the player left Chantal a generous tip of 9.9 thousand euros (885 thousand rubles). The waitress decided to split the money among her colleagues. “I shared with the bouncers, the DJs, the wait staff, I even gave the cleaning lady something,” she says.

With her share of the tip, Chantal bought a five-month-old French Bulldog/Pomeranian mix puppy and named him Rolex. According to the waitress, Muric was a very pleasant and friendly guest. “He created a good atmosphere,” she says.

Earlier it was reported that in Australia, a generous visitor to the restaurant left the waitress a large tip and brought her to tears. According to the girl, it took her time to realize what had happened.