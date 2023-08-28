user Reddit, who works as a waitress, published an unexpected message received from the client: the man wrote on the check how much he was outraged by the fact that the girl clarified whether she needed to bring him and his wife a separate bill. A photo of a message from an angry customer has sparked controversy online.

“He had the guts to write this with my pen,” the waitress captioned the invoice photo. On the check, the man served by the author of the post left an angry message explaining why he and his wife did not leave her a tip.

“No tip because it’s rude of you to ask if my wife and I need to bring a separate bill,” the man wrote on the check.

In the comments, the man’s action caused a mixed reaction: many noted that in many restaurants, waiters are required to ask a question about splitting the bill to all customers. Others thought it strange to ask all the guests about it. Many commentators also suggested that the man thus found an excuse for choosing not to leave a tip, but called his message inappropriate.

Earlier, a TikTok user with the nickname @looneytooneyyy shared a video in which she talked about the habits of customers that annoy waiters the most. Among them, she included a change in booking conditions and impatience while waiting for an order.