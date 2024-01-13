In order to live and work in the United States legally, it is necessary to have a green card. This is a process that requires meeting certain requirements and payments, although this can be facilitated for some people, for example for those who have an American relative. But, What does the estimated waiting time for the delivery of permanent residence depend on?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) explains that It is possible to help someone obtain a Green Card through family ties, although only in certain cases. For example, spouses of US citizens, children under 21 years of age of US citizens, through parents and siblings.

In all cases it is necessary to know in detail the requirements to be met, since it is also There are some situations in which you can obtain residency if you are not a direct relative. There are also changes if the support comes from US citizens and those who only have a green card.

In addition, Estimated wait times vary. Once the process is underway, it is necessary to check the processing periods on the Uscis portal. To do this, you must fill out a form to know the status of the request.

It should be said that in most cases The wait is 90 days from the moment the payment was made to receive the permanent resident cardwhether you are in the United States with an immigrant visa or outside the country.

“The preference category your family member belongs to will determine how long your family member will have to wait to receive an immigrant visa number. Once you have submitted your petition, you can track it at the link The status of my case” reads the website.

How do I know the status of my green card application?

It is important to wait for the estimated times that the US authorities indicate before contacting the USCIS.. However, if you want to know what the request is about, you can go to the agency's processing website and write the receipt number available in your request.

The green card process is carried out before the Citizenship and Immigration Service.

The Uscis warns that although it gives an estimated 90 days for delivery of the green card, There are many factors that can affect timing, including the number of requests, as well as operational and political changes. Likewise, there are specific elements in each case that can delay the process, for example if complete information was not sent.