Pre-Covid levels still far away, the ReStart program to recover has been confirmed

Genoa – The Ligurian healthcare ReStart has jammed. The explosion of infections and hospitalizations due to Covid have slowed down the recovery action of the health services that were skipped due to the pandemic.

2021 did not end with the achievement of the 2019 levels in terms of visits, surgeries and examinations, despite the allocation of 24 million euros.