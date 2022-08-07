After the short but fierce war between Israel and Hamas of May 2021, no one really thought this would be the last act of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It was waiting for another eruption. It followed last Friday and lasted all weekend, this time with another radical Palestinian organization, Islamic Jihad, taking the place of Hamas.

With the bombings and drone strikes came 36 Palestinians including fifteen women and children. About 250 people were injured. On the Israeli side, a handful were injured as the ‘Iron Dome’, the Israeli anti-aircraft defense system, defused most of the hundreds of Islamic Jihad missiles already in the air.

The Israeli army announced on Sunday morning a second leader of Islamic Jihad at the southern town of Rafah, after it had already killed another commander in a drone strike on Friday. In retaliation, Islamic Jihad shelled not only places near the border with the Gaza Strip but also Jerusalem, forcing residents to seek shelters for the first time in more than a year. The city of Beersheba also came under fire.

Egypt, meanwhile, offered its services – as is often the case in such crises – as a mediator between the two camps. On Sunday evening, Islamic Jihad confirmed reports that with that mediation, the warring parties had agreed on a ceasefire, which would go into effect later in the evening. Israel has confirmed this according to local media, but by the end of the afternoon rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip, including at the Erez border post, between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

The conflict ignited according to Israel following the arrest last week in the West Bank of 62-year-old Bassam al-Saadi, also an Islamic Jihad leader, who spent 15 years in Israeli prisons. According to Israel, the organization planned new attacks, after which Israel carried out preventive attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday. Tayseer Jabari, commander of Islamic Jihad in northern Gaza, was killed.

Islamic Jihad is much smaller than Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, but both organizations have a deep hatred for Israel and usually work closely together. Both can also count on financial and military support from Iran and its allies, such as Hezbollah. Founded in the 1980s, Islamic Jihad also operates in the West Bank and has offices in Beirut and Damascus.

This time, however, Hamas is keeping aloof from the battle and Israel has therefore not carried out any attacks on Hamas targets. The memory of the short but fierce war between Israel and Hamas in May 2021 is still fresh in my mind. 256 Palestinians were killed and 13 Israelis did not survive the shelling either. The material damage was particularly great on the Palestinian side. Since then, however, Israel and Hamas have made deals that allow thousands of Palestinians to work within Israel and somewhat alleviate the economic need in Gaza.

In other respects, too, Israel eased the blockade of Gaza somewhat. For example, the residents of Gaza could count on more hours of electricity. The power supply was immediately disrupted by the fighting that flared up this weekend. As a result, people only have electricity available for about four hours a day, which causes extra inconvenience due to the summer heat.

The new confrontation comes at a sensitive time, less than three months before Israel’s November 1 parliamentary election. For the current outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who has not had such a crisis at hand since taking office in early July, it is a test by fire. However, the much more experienced Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support for the cabinet’s approach this weekend. Netanyahu’s party is leading in opinion polls.

Also read: A Bombardment in Gaza, From Four Perspectives

