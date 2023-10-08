It was something very strange. No matter how much he dialed her wife’s number, Cheikh could never talk to her. He had been out for days, no one knew where she was. What had happened? He began to fear the worst.

Cheikh, a Senegalese living in Murcia, left his wife for dead. “The situation in my country is not easy at all and I thought they could have killed her in the street, in some protest, I don’t know. I contacted her family and many of her people to help me look for her, but no one knew anything,” he explained on Thursday by phone.

“She lied to me,” he says. “Last Wednesday there was a party in Senegal and she told me that she was there, but it wasn’t true,” she remembers. “Every three hours I called her mother, asked about her and they had no idea where she was,” she explains. “How hard, I spent a week without eating or being able to sleep,” she says.

While Cheikh was losing his nerve, his wife, Ndeye, was riding the waves aboard a huge, colorfully painted canoe. She had gone into the sea with dozens of her compatriots to meet him. But she without telling him.

It is not uncommon for emigrants to hide their departing relatives. Although in many cases it is the families themselves who pay the thousands of euros that a trip to Europe costs in the hope that the bet will restore their prosperity, many others leave secretly. They do it so as not to worry their loved ones or to prevent, especially the mothers, from preventing them from leaving with their pleas for them to stay.

A week after disappearing, Ndeye landed on the Canary Island of El Hierro, where more than 1,800 people have arrived this week on Senegalese fishing boats. And he kept looking for her.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

It is likely that Cheikh would never have accepted the odyssey embarked on by his wife, whom he married in Qajar, the coastal city where they grew up, two and a half years ago. “It is very dangerous,” he warns. It is the same trip that he undertook and that he also brought to the Canary Islands in a canoe in 2006.

When the occupants of the boats make landfall, they are not allowed to communicate with the outside world. During the 72 hours in which they can remain in police custody, there is no Wi-Fi to connect their cell phones to and even if they are dying to shout to their families that they are alive, it will be days until they can do so.

Camouflaged inside a black hooded sweatshirt, Ndeye looked like just another man when EL PAÍS found her on Wednesday in one of the two spaces that have been improvised in El Hierro to receive the migrants who do not stop arriving on the island. The audio message he sends to her husband seems routine, like someone taking a train and reporting her arrival after his cell phone has run out of battery for a few hours. “How are you, my love? How are you? Is everything okay?” I’m Ndeye, I’m here, everything is fine. I had no way to call you, that’s why I’m sending you this message. You can answer me here between today and tomorrow.” He, confused, but happy, answers him. “Can I call you?”.

Hundreds of Senegalese families are going through a trance similar to Cheikh’s these days. And, as soon as the mobile phone connects to the network, calls and messages like these to which El PAÍS has had access occur:

“I’m in Spain, I arrived yesterday and everything is fine. Tell my mother too. Thank you,” a young man sent to his father.

“Thank God you arrived safely. It’s what you wanted so I hope God accompanies you on your path. I already told your mother that you left. Now I’m going to show you the audio so you can calm down. Are you sure you arrived safely?”

In other audios, two young people communicated more than 1,300 kilometers away:

“I wanted to call you, but I didn’t have credit and someone left me a cell phone. Do everything you can to let Badine Top and Thierno Ndiaye know that I have arrived in Spain and that everything is fine. When I have battery power on my cell phone, I’ll call you.”

“Is everything okay, surely? Now, all the sacrifices you made to get there have to motivate you to go further.”

youth exodus

The antidemocratic drift into which the country has plunged is spurring the departure of thousands of young Senegalese who without hesitation get on their traditional fishing boats bound for Europe. This exodus has strongly reactivated the Canary Islands route, which has already registered a 35% increase, with more than 17,000 arrivals so far this year.

Cheikh and Ndeye could have been united by a visa and not a canoe. He has been working since he arrived, has had a long-term residence in Spain for more than a decade and is formally married to his wife, so why risk his life on one of the most dangerous migratory routes? The latest resolution of the Ombudsman gives a clue as to why, although safe and legal ways to emigrate exist, they are not always open. The institution points out the barriers that some foreigners, especially Africans, have in the Spanish consulates, suffering from a lack of resources.

The Senegalese community in Spain has more than 76,000 members, but, even though it is the second largest African diaspora in Spain, its citizens denounce the delays in processing family reunification at the Dakar consulate. In some cases, up to 17 months. “In fact, in one of the latest complaints that this institution has received, an appointment has been assigned to a minor to apply for a visa for the year 2025, a deadline that is unacceptable,” the Ombudsman tells the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For Ángel Gabilondo, head of the institution, “it is clear” the need to reinforce personal and material resources. “Especially in those cases, increasingly numerous, of files that must have preferential processing because they affect the right to family life of the interested persons, new Spanish nationals, and that, in many cases affect minors,” he concludes. he.

The Senegalese couple did not manage to speak until two days after the first audio, when she was transferred to a reception center in Tenerife and managed to connect to the Wi-Fi. After a period of time on the island, which can range from a few days to several weeks, it is normal for the Ministry of Migration to transfer her to the Peninsula. The plan will then be to meet again in Murcia, where Cheikh works in a market selling fruit for a businessman whom he considers to be his father. The unknown, again, will be when.