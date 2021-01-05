Xiaomi Mi 10i, which has been in the discussions for a long time, is finally going to be launched in India today. Recently, it was revealed through a video teaser that the Mi 10i will be launched in India on 5 January. This new smartphone will have a primary camera of 108-megapixel resolution. Apart from this, the phone has 8GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The price of the phone can be less than 30000 rupees.

Mano Kumar Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India said in a video that now we are going to launch our brand-new flagship smartphone under the Mi brand named Mi 10i. “This is an extension of our phones Mi 10, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro launched this year. It is also an extension of the globally launched Mi 10 Lite.” The Mi 10i is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which debuted in China last month with the Redmi Note 9 4G and the Redmi Note 9 5G. It is expected to have 8GB of RAM and many color options.

These can be specifications of Mi 10i

The 108-megapixel primary camera in Xiaomi Mi 10i was confirmed via teaser on social media. Also, there will be four camera sensors in its back side.

The Mi 10i is expected to come in two different variants, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone can be found in Blue, Black and Gradient Orange or Blue color options.

OnePlus 8 will compete

Xiaomi Mi 10i will compete with OnePlus 8 in India. OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch FluidAMOLED 90Hz refresh rate display. For performance, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor and X55 5G chipset. This phone runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10. For photography, the phone has a triple rear camera setup in which the 48MP primary rear sensor, 16MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor are present. Apart from this, it has a 16MP front camera camera.

read this also

Samsung will launch first smartphone of the year soon, fix in your budget

If your child is also addicted to a particular game or app, then control his activity in this way