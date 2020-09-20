The latest custom user interface MIUI 12 has been released by Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and this update is available to the company’s premium devices. However, the good news is that gradually MIUI 12 will be rolled out for all smartphones and has also started in India. Now the company is rolling out MIUI 12 in India for the midrange device Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Soon other Indian devices will also get this update.

After the initial beta testing, the stable update over-the-air (OTA) of the phone is available and Redmi Note 9 Pro users can experience better features and performance of the latest UI. According to the reports, the new update is coming with firmware version V12.0.1.0.QJWINXM and will be rolled out in several phases. In such a situation, if you are also a Xiaomi user, then you may have to wait a bit. In the initial phase, the company brought updates for phones like Mi 10 5G and Redmi K20 Pro.

Read: many amazing features in MIUI 12 camera app, see top list

Change in camera app too

Xiaomi’s new MIUI 12 update is Android 10 based and the company has added many elements and additional features to it. Apart from this, the camera app has also been completely changed in the new operating system and users will also get improved image processing. In the previous custom versions, users had expressed their displeasure due to the presence of multiple ads and pre-installed apps. The company is trying to give clean experience by removing all previous problems related to software.

Read: MIUI 12 waiting for Xiaomi phone? You will get these features

Focus on privacy

In the new MIUI 12, users have been given some privacy and data security related features. Apart from this, the company has redesigned from the notification panel to the settings. Xiaomi was also accused by researchers of recording users’ screens and browsing data, which is why the company is trying to win their trust by giving users complete control and privacy features with new updates. You can check the latest software update by going to the settings of Xiaomi phone.