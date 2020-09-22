Fans will not have to wait much longer for MG Gloster, MG’s new SUV. MG Motor India will present a digital event on 24 September in India. This car was introduced by the company Auto Accuspo 2020. This will be the company’s fourth car in India. Earlier, the company has launched its 3 cars in the Indian market.MG Gloster can cost between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 40 lakh in India. In India, this car will compete with cars like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavor and Mahindra Alturas G4. The MG Gloster is based on the Maxus D90 available in China. It is larger than Fortuner and Endeavor. Its length is 5005mm, width 1932mm and height 1875mm. It looks very heavy.

Engine and power

Talking about power, it will get a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. This engine generates 220bhp power and 360Nm torque. Coming to China, the Maxus D90 is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine with a 215bhp power, which is equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The company may also offer a diesel engine option in Gloster.

The Gloster will have many comfort and advanced connectivity features. The SUV will feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest smartphone connectivity. The MG Gloster will be the company’s flagship SUV in India. The Gloster front gets a large octagonal grille with chrome slats, sweptback LED projector headlamps with LED DRL, fog lamps with round chrome bezel and a sculpted bumper and hood. Dual-tone alloy wheels, bold shoulder creases, chrome around the window line, roof rails, chrome door handles and LED taillamps further enhance the SUV’s stunning look.