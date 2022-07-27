Despite the years, “Rick and Morty” continues to arouse passions. The series, which brings us closer to the intergalactic and temporal journeys of a scientist and his grandson, is one of the most famous animated productions for adults in recent years. For this reason, its plot has also been extended through shorts and, recently, two new anime have been confirmed. But what about its sixth season?

There is good news for loyal fans of the Adult Swim star show: cycle 6 finally has a specific release date. According to the Variety portal, the new installment of the program will start broadcasting from September 4 at least in the United States.

Premiere date for “Rick and Morty” is confirmed. Photo: Twitter/@rickandmorty

For now, a release date has not been revealed for the public in Latin America. Even so, their arrival in the region is expected to take place shortly after their arrival in the US.

What happened to “Rick and Morty” on Netflix?

Netflix has been in the eye of the storm in recent months. At the end of June and beginning of July, she caused a stir when she decided to remove “Ugly Betty” from her catalogue. This same fate is about to suffer “Rick and Morty”.

The platform has the first four seasons of the title; however, its departure from streaming has already become inevitable. However, there is good news: hbo max It has all the complete chapters and the fifth cycle exclusively. In that sense, there are great possibilities that “Rick and Morty 6″ arrives directly at your video content library.