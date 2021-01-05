France’s leading automaker Renault introduced the concept version of its new compact SUV Renault Kiger in November last year. Now the company is going to unveil the production version of this car. According to media reports, this car will be officially introduced on January 28. The car has been jointly designed by the corporate design team of France and India.

Renault Kiger was recently spotted during testing, after which some specific information related to this SUV has been revealed. The testing model also saw a sarruf, leading to speculation that it will be the lowest priced SUV in the country with a sunroof-like feature.

You will get these special features: In the new Renault Kiger, the company can offer features such as a digital instrument panel, ambient lighting and connectivity system with a touchscreen infotainment system. Looking at the testing model, it is being speculated that its design will be mostly similar to its concept model. This means that the company can also offer features like flared wheel arches and side cladding along with LED daytime running lights with split headlamps.

Its concept version was introduced with the ‘Aurora Borealis’ paint scheme. That is, this car shows different angles different colors. However, there has been no confirmation about whether the company will use this paint in its production model as well. The company will include better and modern features in this car according to its price segment.

How will the engine: The company is using the same engine used in the Magnite in this compact SUV. It is being told that the company will use natural aspirated and turbo petrol engines of 1.0 liter capacity in it. Its natural aspirated engine generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. At the same time, its turbo engine generates 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque. The SUV will be available with both manual and automatic transmission gearboxes.

Let us know, Renault will be the third global model of Kiger which will be introduced in India first. After this, the company will launch it in other markets. After its launch in the Indian market, this small SUV will directly compete with the Nissan Magnite. The car has been developed by the company on the CMFA + platform. On this platform, the company also built its own Tribar.