Paris France.- The eyes of the world are on the Seine River today.

The day came after three years of the shortest Olympic cycle in history, amid an atmosphere of celebration and excessive security, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will open.

The Mexican delegation, made up of 109 athletes, will participate with up to 100 people in the river parade, which will take place outside a stadium for the first time. At noon, the Mexican athletes will leave the Olympic Village heading for a pier and will be led by two-time Olympic medalist Alejandra Orozco and world pentathlon runner-up Emiliano Hernández.

“Only 100 people can be on the boat and everything is in order because an opening ceremony causes a lot of excitement. They already gave us a ticket for a box lunch and to arrive well fed. I can’t imagine what the opening ceremony that ends at Trocadero will be like,” said Marijose Alcalá, president of the Mexican Olympic Committee.

It has been a long time since Paris has been so carefully looked after and cared for, especially due to the global tension that exists in terms of security and social instability and with wars in Europe, the Middle East and a recent attack in the United States.

Everyone wants to know how the opening ceremony of the most important world event will end amidst global turmoil.

“I’m expecting a party and that my phone will run out of memory from all the photos and videos I’ll be taking,” says Mexican diver Juan Manuel Celaya.

The parade will reach the end of its 6km route in front of the Trocadéro, where the remaining aspects of Olympic protocol and the final shows will take place.

Paris 2024 will break with the tradition of a stadium and the parade will start from the Austerlitz bridge, next to the Jardin des Plantes, go around the two islands in the city centre, the Île Saint Louis and the Île de la Cité, and pass under eight or ten bridges.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are about to begin.