From before the end of April there was information that suggested that the anime of Overlord would go back. That was because it was announced that there will be a special broadcast from Japan, in which some of the actors and voice actresses from the series will participate.

There are still a few days until the event takes place, and speculation is running high. Now, a certain informant said this Thursday that not only is a new season coming, but something else is on the way.

Overlord wouldn’t just get a new season

In this case, it would be an animated movie. Where does the information come from? This is an anonymous informant, ryokutya2089. Usually shares magazine exclusives ahead of time Famitsu.

But sometimes he does it with some anime too, like in this case. Is it possible to produce a film of the series? It depends on what its nature is, if it sticks to the original light novel, or is it a project with a new story.

After 3 years, Overlord would finally return

At least in the first case there should be no problem: there are 14 volumes of the novel. Yes OK Overlord has three animated seasons, all made by Madhouse, the entire work of Kugane Murayama.

This writing was the first to say that the anime would return. But his statements were long ago, and unofficially. They were before the coronavirus It will plague the world and change everything.

There is material to make an animated film of the series

Perhaps the new season would have arrived last year, or would have been announced, had it not been for this illness. Several studies had to suspend work because of it.

That likely affected Madhouseas multiple studies faced similar problems. It is precisely this animation house that is in charge of the series. If the new season and film is confirmed, it is to be imagined that he will participate again.

The event of Overlord It will take place on May 8 at 9:00 p.m. JST. We will have to keep an eye on if there is an announcement, and if the information is confirmed by chance.

Something to keep in mind is that the novel is nearing its end, but it is not yet known when it will arrive. That was what Murayama commented some time ago. However, we doubt that the aforementioned broadcast is to announce such a thing. It wouldn’t make any sense.

Fountain.



