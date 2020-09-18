After a long wait, the Kia Sonet has finally been launched in the Indian market. The initial price of the Kia Sonet SUV has been fixed at Rs 6.71 lakh. This is the third product from Kia Motors after Seltos and Carnival. Kia Sonnet has been launched in two variants in the Line Tech Line and GT Line.

What is special about Kia Sonet?

This car has been launched with high-tech features like IMT and virus protection. The company’s signature-style tiger-nose grille, LED DRL with LED headlights, two-tone bumpers, fog lamps, electric sunroof, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and LED taillights are provided. The car has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uvo connectivity. Apart from this, Bose has 7 speaker system, electric sunroof, front ventilated seats in this car. There is also drive modes on the steering, traction control and wireless charging for the smartphone. The Kia Sonnet also has a new feature front parking sensor.

Engine and Safety Features

Kia Sonet has been launched in the market with three engine options. Its 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine will get DCT and manual transmission. Intelligent manual transmission with 1.2 liter and 1.5 liter diesel engine will get 6 speed manual and automatic transmission. Talking about safety features, this car has many great safety features, it has 6 airbags. There are latest features like tire pressure monitoring system, auto headlight, brake assist, electronic stability control.

Color and price

Talking about the color option, Kia said that this car is available in 10 colors. Which will include shades of red, blue, black, white, silver, beige gold. The price of Kia Sonet SUV has been fixed at Rs 6.71 lakh. The Kia Sonet SUV has been introduced in two variants, the Tech Line and the GT Line.

These cars will compete

Some cars are doing quite well in the compact SUV segment. In such a situation, Kia Sonnet will get competition. Kia Sonnet will compete with Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra’s XUV300. These three cars are in the range of compact MUVs, so Kia Sonnet will be competitive in the segment of these cars.

read this also

Up to 75000 discounts on Nissan Kicks SUV, heavy discounts on Hyundai cars too

SUV cars are getting good discounts, know the best cash offers of SUV cars