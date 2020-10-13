Apple The iPhone lovers have been waiting for this series for a long time. Now this wait is going to end. Apple is going to launch its much awaited series iPhone 12 (iPhone 12) today. The series will be launched in a special event. In this launch event, the company can also screen from its smallest iPhone, the iPhone 12 mini.

4 models will be launched

Apple will launch four smartphones of the iPhone 12 series at its event. This includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All these devices will be launched with Apple 5G connectivity.

This may be the price

According to the Leaks report, the screen size of the iPhone 12 mini will be 5.1 inches and its price can be around $ 699 i.e. up to Rs 51,000. Apart from this, the iPhone 12 with 6.1 inch display can be fixed in the US for $ 799 i.e. around Rs 58,300. Dual camera setup can be given in both these smartphones. If you talk about storage, then you can get 64GB to 256GB of storage.

This may cost them

At the same time, the display of the iPhone 12 Pro will be 6.1 inches and the initial price of the phone can be $ 999 i.e. around 73,000 rupees. Apart from these, the display of iPhone 12 Pro Max will be 6.7 inches and its initial price can be kept at $ 1099 i.e. around 80,000 rupees. In this event, the company can also launch MagSafe Wireless Charger in the market. However, the price of these smartphones has not been disclosed officially on the company’s side.

This will be the design

A report had revealed that the design of the iPhone 12 may be similar to the iPhone 4. Apple launched it in 2010. The new iPhone may have a flat edge instead of a curved edge. Apple has done this in iPad Pro. The new iPhone will reportedly also have stainless steel edges.

First 5G will be iPhone

Many phones in the market have been launched with 5G technology. Apple’s iPhone 12 series will be the first 5G series. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, all four iPhones will have 5G, but only the high end Pro level model will be equipped with the fastest 5G speed.

