Came the day! Brunella Horna announced the sex of her baby on August 15. In the edition of ‘América hoy’, Richard Acuña’s wife decided to announce it as a gesture of gratitude for the support received from the production of the magazine. Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza were excited by this news. Finally, the young businesswoman revealed that she will have a child.

Brunella Horna gave more details about how she will receive the arrival of her son, whom she is looking forward to with great emotion. She pointed out that she wants to conceive him by natural childbirth and she has already decided on the name that she will give him. Also, apart from the routine evaluations that she takes, she is organizing the baby shower and doing the shopping to live together in her home.

What did Brunella Horna say about her baby announcement?

Brunella Horna she was overjoyed with the announcement of her baby. “I always dreamed and wanted my first baby to be a little man. For my little brother, because I took such care of him,” she said. “I’m too happy,” added the TV presenter. She noted that she is yet to confirm what she will call it herself.

Likewise, he left some tender words to his son on the way. “We are very happy to have you. You are the most anticipated in the universe. We love you very much,” she concluded.

How did Brunella Horna confirm her pregnancy?

After several months of being away from Peruvian television, Brunella Horna returned on August 14 to the program “América Hoy” to confirm that she is expecting her first baby. The presenter pointed out that she is 6 months pregnant with former congressman Richard Acuña.

When asked about the reason why she kept her pregnancy status private, Horna stated that this was due to the fact that she had a risky pregnancy in the first months.

