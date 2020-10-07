Apple has announced the launch date for its much awaited series iPhone 12. The company will launch in a special event on October 13. Invitations are being sent to the media for this. ‘Hi, Speed’ is written on the invitation card. However, like other launch events due to Corona virus infection, this event will also be virtual.

It is worth noting that a few days ago Apple had also organized the Apple Watch Time Flies event as virtual. Apple’s launch event will be on October 13 at 10 am (10.30 pm Indian time). The event will be held at Apple Park, Apple’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California, United States. Apple’s live events can be seen on the company’s website and social media platforms.

What are the features of a phone

The iPhone 12 lineup is being brought with a new design with Squared of Edge and 5G technology. There is no confirmation about 5G, but it is believed that. Four new models of smartphones will be introduced under the iPhone 12 Series. These will include 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, 6.1-inch iphone 12 and iphone 12 pro. The same iphone 12 pro max smartphone will come in 6.7 inch display size.

However, there are already leaks of details about the iPhone 12. This time the company will bring the iPhone 12 with a new design in which the iPhone 4S can be seen.

According to other reports, the much-awaited iPhone 12 models can be quite expensive compared to previous years. It is being said that the price of these phones can be from $ 699 to $ 749 (about Rs. 51,300 to Rs. 55,000). At the same time, the details of the details leaked, the bill of material (BOM) for the iPhone 12 has increased, and it can start from $ 749. This increase is believed to be due to 5G on the phone. Whatever the things said about the people are for America. The price of the phone in India will be around one lakh.

According to some other leaked reports, only iPhone Pro Max will come with faster mmWave 5G technology, while other models of the phone will be with very common Sub-6GHz 5G. There is also news about the iPhone 12 that this time the company is not going to provide earphones and charging adapters in the box. If this happens then the fans are bound to get angry. However, the Apple company has already started removing chargers from models like its product Apple Watch Series6 and Apple Watch SE.